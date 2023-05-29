The Brewers reinstated Voit (neck) from the 10-day injured list Monday and designated him for assignment, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Voit recently wrapped up an eight-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Nashville and appears to be fully recovered from a neck strain, but the Brewers don't have a spot available for him on the roster. Rather than clearing a spot for Voit, the Brewers will stick with Darin Ruf as their preferred right-handed-hitting option at first base or designated hitter. If Voit isn't claimed off waivers by another team, expect him to elect free agency rather than staying in the organization and accepting an outright assignment to Nashville.