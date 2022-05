Beaty (shoulder) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Beaty appeared to suffer a shoulder injury on a diving attempt in the out field during Saturday's game, and he won't start Sunday's series finale. The 29-year-old has seen significant action in right field since Wil Myers (thumb) landed on the injured list, and the Padres will continue moving down the depth chart. Trayce Thompson will receive the nod in right for Sunday's contest.