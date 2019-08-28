Martini was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Martini spent most of the season with Triple-A Las Vegas, slashing .328/.432/.482 in 70 games, before being designated for assignment by Oakland. The 29-year-old owns a respectable .282/.385/.411 slash line across 192 major-league plate appearances (61 games), so he could see some opportunities for the Padres down the stretch. He's slated to join San Diego ahead of Thursday's series opener in San Francisco.