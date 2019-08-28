Padres' Nick Martini: Scooped by Padres
Martini was claimed off waivers by the Padres on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Martini spent most of the season with Triple-A Las Vegas, slashing .328/.432/.482 in 70 games, before being designated for assignment by Oakland. The 29-year-old owns a respectable .282/.385/.411 slash line across 192 major-league plate appearances (61 games), so he could see some opportunities for the Padres down the stretch. He's slated to join San Diego ahead of Thursday's series opener in San Francisco.
More News
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Designated for assignment•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Optioned to minors•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Cranks pinch-hit homer•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Recalled by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Sent back to Triple-A•
-
Athletics' Nick Martini: Sees pitching duty in '19 debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Dubon, Hilliard get the call
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Thirty bold predictions for 2020
With the 2019 season beginning to wind down, Scott White embraces some of his bolder ideas...
-
Waivers: Jose Ramirez replacements
If you find yourself with an opening at third base all of a sudden, Scott White has you covered...
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start