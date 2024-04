Martini is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

With lefty Cristopher Sanchez on the bump for Philadelphia, the lefty-hitting Martini will take a seat for the second time in four games to begin the season. Martini has gone 4-for-8 with two home runs, one double, one walk, seven RBI and an additional run so far this season, so he should be locked into a regular role against right-handed pitching as the Reds' designated hitter while he's wielding a hot bat.