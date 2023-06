Knehr was recalled from Triple-A El Paso on Sunday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Knehr gave up five runs in three appearances for the Padres in April and will now rejoin the big club a couple months later. The 26-year-old has a 3.93 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 41:11 K:BB across 36.2 innings for El Paso this year.