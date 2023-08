Padres manager Bob Melvin said July 21 that Knehr (elbow) would require season-ending Tommy John surgery, MLB.com reports.

Knehr has presumably had the procedure at some point over the ensuing four weeks and will now miss the rest of the 2023 season, and likely, the majority of the 2024 campaign. Before landing on the shelf in late June with the elbow injury, Knehr gave up 10 earned runs on 10 hits and five walks over 5.2 innings across four appearances with the Friars.