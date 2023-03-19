Lopes is slashing .441/.462/.618 with a home run, eight RBI, eight runs and six stolen bases in Cactus League play, and he's in contention for one of the Padres' final roster spots, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Lopes hasn't done much as a major-leaguer to this point in his career, slashing .246/.310/.352 with three homers and 11 steals over 290 career plate appearances. However, he's turning heads this spring with his standout play, as he's tied for third among all players in hits (15) and stolen bases (six). Lopes last played in the majors with Milwaukee in 2021, logging just 11 at-bats and notching one hit, but Acee suggests that he may have a chance to break camp with San Diego on the strength of his spring showing. He's likely in competition with Rougned Odor, Jose Azocar and David Dahl -- each of whom has been productive in exhibition play as well -- for what figures to be the two final spots on the Padres' bench.