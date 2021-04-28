site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: padres-tommy-pham-still-out-wednesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Padres' Tommy Pham: Still out Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Pham (calf) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Diamondbacks.
He was available off the bench Tuesday but did not appear. With an off day coming Thursday, the Padres will give Pham a couple extra days before this weekend's series at home against the Giants.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 7 min read