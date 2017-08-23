Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Drives in six Tuesday
Solarte went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and six RBI during Tuesday's blowout win over the Cardinals.
Solarte roped a bases-clearing double in the third inning and added another RBI double in the fifth. He capped off the scoring with a towering 455-foot two-run blast in the eighth inning to notch his fifth and sixth RBI of the night. The 30-year-old has two home runs in his past three games and is on pace to set a single-season career high in home runs this season, though his slugging percentage is down from last year.
More News
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Clubs 13th homer Saturday•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Taking over at short•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Out against lefty Friday•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Swats 12th homer Tuesday•
-
Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Seeing regular starts in utility role•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...