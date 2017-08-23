Play

Padres' Yangervis Solarte: Drives in six Tuesday

Solarte went 3-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and six RBI during Tuesday's blowout win over the Cardinals.

Solarte roped a bases-clearing double in the third inning and added another RBI double in the fifth. He capped off the scoring with a towering 455-foot two-run blast in the eighth inning to notch his fifth and sixth RBI of the night. The 30-year-old has two home runs in his past three games and is on pace to set a single-season career high in home runs this season, though his slugging percentage is down from last year.

