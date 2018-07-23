Knapp has steadily increased his flyball rate this season, leading to a strong performance at the plate in July, The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

Knapp's flyball rate has been above 40 percent in July after it sat below 30 percent in the beginning of the season, leading to an excellent .333/.459/.667 line in 37 July plate appearances. The sample size may be small, but it's encouraging that the positive outcomes seem to be driven by a change in process. Knapp was always a bat-first catcher in the minors, and his career slash line in 108 major-league games now sits at .250/.355/.382, good for a 97 wRC+, a perfectly respectable mark for a catcher. If the strong performances at the plate continue, he could claw back some playing time from fellow catcher Jorge Alfaro, though Alfaro has the greater prospect pedigree and has been a far better pitch framer.