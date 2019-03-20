Knapp is hitting .323/.382/.516 in 11 spring games.

Knapp spent some time in the minors last season after Wilson Ramos was brought in from Tampa Bay, but he looks set to back up J.T. Realmuto this season with a relatively secure roster spot. His primary competition, Drew Butera, doesn't have a 40-man roster spot and fits better as an organizational depth option.

