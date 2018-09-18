Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Out of lineup Tuesday

Cabrera (calf) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Cabrera will give way to Scott Kingery at shortstop after exiting Monday's series opener with a left calf strain. The severity of the issue remains unclear, as does a timetable for his return, though more should be known after he's reevaluated Tuesday.

