Phillies' Asdrubal Cabrera: Slugs 20th homer
Cabrera went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 5-3 victory over the Marlins.
Cabrera delivered a clutch home run in the eighth inning, breaking the tie and handing his team a two-run lead. Since being dealt to the Phillies, he's gone just 6-for-31 with three-extra base hits and four RBI (eight games), although he's now homered in back-to-back contests.
