Miller went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, two runs and two strikeouts in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

Miller broke Sunday's game open with his three-run blast in the bottom of the first inning that proved to be the difference in the contest. The 31-year-old has now started three of the last four games and is hitting .317 with four homers, 15 runs and 12 RBI this season.