Phillies' Cristopher Sanchez: Dealt to Phillies
Sanchez was traded from the Rays to the Phillies in exchange for Curtis Mead and subsequently added to Philadelphia's 40-man roster.
Rather than add him to their 40-man roster or leave him exposed to the Rule 5 draft, Tampa Bay opted to get something for the 22-year-old southpaw. He mostly pitched at Low-A and High-A last season, logging a 1.85 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 36 strikeouts in 34 innings at High-A. If the Phillies develop him as a starter, he likely won't reach the majors until at least 2021, but he could move quicker if they move him to the bullpen.
