The Phillies recalled Jones from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday and placed him on the 60-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement.

After being optioned to Lehigh Valley earlier this season, Jones hadn't pitched for the club since May 19 and was later placed on the 7-day IL The Phillies' decision to call him up and move him to the 60-day IL ensures that the southpaw reliever will now be on the shelf for at least the next two months. The transaction also clears a spot on the 40-man roster for outfielder Oscar Mercado, whom the Phillies claimed off waivers from the Guardians on Monday.