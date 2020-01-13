Play

Jones was invited to the Phillies' big-league camp on Monday.

Jones posted an excellent 1.34 ERA and a 38.1 percent strikeout rate in 15 starts with High-A Clearwater and Double-A Reading last season. He stumbled in eight starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley to end the year, however, recording a 6.62 ERA and a 20.9 percent strikeout rate. He'll need to conquer that level before he'll be considered for his big-league debut, but it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see that come at some point this season.

