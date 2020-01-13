Phillies' Damon Jones: Will join big-league camp
Jones was invited to the Phillies' big-league camp on Monday.
Jones posted an excellent 1.34 ERA and a 38.1 percent strikeout rate in 15 starts with High-A Clearwater and Double-A Reading last season. He stumbled in eight starts at Triple-A Lehigh Valley to end the year, however, recording a 6.62 ERA and a 20.9 percent strikeout rate. He'll need to conquer that level before he'll be considered for his big-league debut, but it certainly wouldn't be surprising to see that come at some point this season.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 Prospects for 2020
Luis Robert and Jesus Luzardo are primed for a significant 2020 impact, but it's Wander Franco...
-
Tracker: Rays deal prospect to pad depth
From what the Shogo Akiyama signing means for the Reds outfield to what Luis Robert's long-term...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Fantasy baseball: 1B/DH sleepers, busts
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Prospects: Top 30 pitchers
Some bad breaks for some big-name pitching prospects has caused the talent to bottleneck over...