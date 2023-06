Philadelphia optioned Ellis to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Ellis was booted off the 26-man active roster to make room for Alec Bohm (hamstring), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Dodgers. During his recent stay with the Phillies, Ellis logged 22 plate appearances and slashed .222/.364/.556 with a pair of home runs and three RBI.