Cozens (quadriceps) will start a running progression this weekend, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.

He will head to the Phillies' spring training complex in Florida to begin his rehab during the upcoming road trip. Even once he is fully healthy, Cozens is not a lock to stick up with the big club, and would likely only play sparingly in the best-case scenario.

