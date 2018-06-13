Phillies' Dylan Cozens: To start running this weekend
Cozens (quadriceps) will start a running progression this weekend, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic Philadelphia reports.
He will head to the Phillies' spring training complex in Florida to begin his rehab during the upcoming road trip. Even once he is fully healthy, Cozens is not a lock to stick up with the big club, and would likely only play sparingly in the best-case scenario.
More News
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Placed on disabled list•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Exits early Friday•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Slugs first big-league homer Wednesday•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Promoted to majors•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Likely to earn promotion•
-
Phillies' Dylan Cozens: Leads International League in homers•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Players who can carry your team
If you’re looking to turn your season around, we’ve got a list of players that can help you...
-
Waivers: Adames, Mejia get the call
Top prospects worth getting excited about? We've got two for you to check out.