Rays' Dylan Cozens: Starting in spring game
Cozens (foot) will start in right field and will bat eighth in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Cozens already appeared off the bench in two of the Rays' first three games of the Grapefruit League, and the fact that he's starting in the outfield Tuesday offers further evidence that he's made a full recovery from the foot surgery that ended his 2019 campaign last May. The power-hitting Cozens is attending spring training as a non-roster invitee and doesn't have a real chance at breaking camp with the Rays, so he'll most likely be headed for Triple-A Durham to begin the campaign.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy baseball breakouts to pick
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notebook: Alex Wood a lock?
From Alex Wood's renewed sleeper appeal to the latest on the Yankees first base battle to some...
-
Pay the SP, SB premium? You'd better
In light of some extreme trends happening across baseball, Scott White calls for a complete...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, draft guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Deep sleepers: 10 with ace upside
It doesn't matter how much you invest at starting pitcher on Draft Day, you're going to need...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts, picks, 2020 sims
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...