Cozens (foot) will start in right field and will bat eighth in Tuesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

Cozens already appeared off the bench in two of the Rays' first three games of the Grapefruit League, and the fact that he's starting in the outfield Tuesday offers further evidence that he's made a full recovery from the foot surgery that ended his 2019 campaign last May. The power-hitting Cozens is attending spring training as a non-roster invitee and doesn't have a real chance at breaking camp with the Rays, so he'll most likely be headed for Triple-A Durham to begin the campaign.