Cozens reached an agreement on a contract with the Brewers on Thursday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training.

Cozens was a member of the Rays' 60-man player pool in 2020, but ultimately never made it up to the big leagues. The outfielder, who played in a combined 27 games for the Phillies between 2018 and 2019, will now look to compete for a roster spot with the Brewers during spring training.