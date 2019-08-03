Dylan Cozens: Released by Phillies
Cozens (foot) was released by the Phillies on Saturday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Cozens has big raw power but not much else, hitting .154 while striking out 53.3 percent of the time in a small sample of 45 career big-league plate appearances. Calling him a Quad-A player may even be a bit of a stretch, as he's struck out 36.4 percent of the time in parts of three seasons at the Triple-A level while posting a decent but unremarkable .219/.320/.461 slash line. The 25-year-old may not be able to find work until next spring, as he's currently recovering from season-ending foot surgery.
