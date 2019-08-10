Cozens (foot) signed to a two-year minor-league deal with the Rays on Saturday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.

He is out for the year after undergoing foot surgery, but the Rays have committed to him being in the organization during the 2020 season. Cozens has big-time power with significant strikeout concerns. He will likely open the 2020 season at Triple-A.

More News
Our Latest Stories