The Phillies have selected Wilson with the 49th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A left fielder with a chance to hit enough to profile there at the highest level, Wilson hit .325/.423/.588 with 28 home runs in 131 games across three seasons at South Alabama. His 8.3 percent strikeout rate and 13 percent walk rate as a junior were particularly impressive marks, even when accounting for the lower level of competition he was facing. He has plus power from the left side and is a sneaky base stealer despite clocking in as a fringe-average runner. His lack of track record against high-end pitching is the biggest concern, but he looks the part of a bat-first masher.