The Phillies added Hammer to their 60-man roster pool Thursday.
Hammer attending spring training with the Phillies but was an early cut, as he was outrighted off the 40-man roster and sent to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Feb. 11. The Phillies didn't bring Hammer back for summer camp, but the reliever will now head to Lehigh Valley to train regularly with the other minor-league players in the organization's 60-man pool. Hammer made 20 appearances for the big club in 2019, posting a 3.79 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 19 innings.