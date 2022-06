Segura was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent right hand injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The 31-year-old was struck on the right hand by a pitch while attempting to bunt during the seventh inning and was unable to finish his at-bat. Bryson Stott finished the plate appearance and took over at shortstop, shifting Johan Camargo to second base. It's unclear if Segura will require a trip to the injured list.