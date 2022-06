Viars (ankle) began a rehab assignment Monday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League and has gone 1-for-8 with two runs and an RBI in his first two games.

Viars has resided on Single-A Clearwater's 7-day injured list throughout the season with a sprained ankle, but he looks to be on the cusp of making his full-season debut. The 18-year-old outfielder was drafted out of high school by the Phillies with the 84th overall pick of the 2021 first-year player draft.