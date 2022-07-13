Viars (ankle) is slashing .197/.303/.329 with two home runs and a stolen base across 89 plate appearances in 20 games for the Phillies' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate this season.

Coming out of spring training, Viars was assigned to Single-A Clearwater, but he has yet to make his full-season debut after he opened the season on the affiliate's 7-day injured list with an ankle sprain. He reported to the FCL on June 6 to begin what was termed as a rehab assignment, but Clearwater activated from the IL about two weeks later and kept him in rookie ball. Until the 18-year-old improves his production in the FCL, he may not be in store for a promotion to Clearwater.