Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Losing starts to Knapp
Alfaro is out of the lineup Sunday against the Pirates, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Alfaro will be on the bench for the fifth time in the last eight games and looks to have fallen behind Andrew Knapp on the depth chart for the time being. Both backstops maintain on-base percentages below .300 and strikeout rates above 30 percent for the season, however, so Alfaro should still have a shot at recapturing the primary catching gig if his bat heats up and Knapp's production doesn't take a dramatic step forward.
