Phillies' Jorge Alfaro: Receives breather Wednesday
Alfaro is not in the lineup against the Dodgers on Wednesday.
Alfaro will receive a standard day off for maintenance purposes after going 1-for-6 with one home run, two RBI and four strikeouts during Tuesday's extra-innings victory. In his place, Andrew Knapp will handle the catching duties and bat atop the order.
