The Phillies recalled Appel (elbow) from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday and placed him on the 60-day injured list.

Right elbow inflammation will end Appel's season, and this move frees up a 40-man roster spot for Zach Eflin (kneecap) to rejoin the club. Appel pitched to a 1.74 ERA with a 5:3 K:BB in 10.1 big-league innings before being demoted Aug. 3. If healthy, the former first overall pick could contend for a roster spot in spring training.