Appel has re-signed with the Phillies on a minor-league contract, according to the team.

The former No. 1 overall pick finally reached the majors with the Phillies in 2022 but promptly went on the injured list because of an elbow issue that may still be lingering when he arrives in camp this spring. It's unclear where his health stands, and what his odds would be to again carve out a spot in the Philadelphia bullpen.