Martini was designated for assignment by the Phillies on Saturday.

The move sees Martini dropped from a 40-man roster for the third time this season, as he'd been designated for assignment by the Padres in November and the Reds in January. The outfielder owns a respectable .269/.372/.380 career slash line, but that's come in just 288 big-league plate appearances through his age-29 season, making him apparently worth claiming off waivers but not worth holding onto.

