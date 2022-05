Hoskins will start at first base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Mets.

Following a recent 13-game stretch in which he turned in an unremarkable .316 on-base average while occupying the leadoff spot, Hoskins now finds himself hitting sixth for the second game in a row. Kyle Schwarber sits atop the lineup for the second time in as many days and now looks like manager Joe Girardi's new preferred option for the table-setting role.