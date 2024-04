Hoskins went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-3 loss to the Twins.

The 31-year-old slugger gave the Brewers an early 2-0 lead in the fourth inning when he ripped a hanging changeup from Chris Paddack into the second deck down the left-field line. It was Hoskins' second homer of the season and first in his new home stadium, and a quick start to his Milwaukee tenure has seen him go 5-for-17 through five games with five RBI, five runs scored and a 3:3 BB:K.