Hoskins went 3-for-5 in Thursday's win over the Pirates with a double, two RBI and a stolen base.

Hoskins singled home William Contreras in his second at-bat to tie the game at 3-3 and later added an RBI double in the fifth to give Milwaukee a one-run lead. The first baseman has now recorded at least one RBI in four of his last six games while Thursday marked his second three-hit effort of the season. With that said, he's still batting just .219 in April with four homers and 13 RBI.