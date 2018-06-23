Frazier was sent down to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Frazier was cast off the active roster in order to make room for Corey Dickerson, who was activated from the Family Medical Emergency Leave list prior to Saturday's game. Through 58 games with the Pirates this year, Frazier is hitting .239 with a .678 OPS. He will continue to serve as organizational depth moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories