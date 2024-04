Frazier will serve as the Royals' designated hitter and No. 9 batter in Sunday's game against the Tigers.

Frazier has made just two starts at second base since Michael Massey was reinstated from the 10-day injured list April 19, but the 32-year-old has been able to retain a regular spot in the lineup while moving between DH and the corner-outfield spots. He'll be making his sixth consecutive start Sunday.