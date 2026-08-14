Angels' Adam Frazier: Registers first steal

Frazier went 2-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Rangers.

Frazier has gone 4-for-14 with two RBI over six games since he returned from a two-month absence due to elbow inflammation. He's in a reserve role for now, though he could see a short-term bump in usage while Oswald Peraza (hand) is day-to-day. Frazier is hitting .221 with a .621 OPS, one home run, eight RBI, 16 runs scored, five doubles, one triple and one steal over 107 plate appearances this season.