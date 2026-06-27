Angels' Adam Frazier: Begins throwing program

Frazier (elbow) resumed throwing Wednesday, per MLB.com.

Frazier has been on the shelf since early June due to right elbow inflammation. The veteran infielder has been hitting on the field, taking grounders and running for some time, and the progression to a throwing program puts him another step closer to a return. With that said, his role upon his activation is cloudy. The Angels have changed the look of their infield since Frazier's injury, with Christian Moore and Denzer Guzman both getting called up during that span and Donovan Walton putting up good numbers while making frequent starts.