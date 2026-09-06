Frazier will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Frazier will stick in the lineup for a third straight game, this time covering an outfield spot after going 1-for-6 with a double and a run scored between the first two contests of the series while making starts at designated hitter and second base. The veteran utility man could have a path to fairly steady playing time in the short term, though Frazier could find himself as an odd man out of the lineup once Nolan Schanuel (intercostal) returns from the injured list.