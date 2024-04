Frazier is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Frazier will take a seat for the third time in four games and looks to have ceded his regular role at second base to Michael Massey, who returned from the 10-day injured list Friday. The 32-year-old gave the Royals little reason to stick with him as an everyday player, as he's slashing just .159/.327/.159 through 55 plate appearances on the season.