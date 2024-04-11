Frazier went 1-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 11-2 win over the Astros.

Frazier hasn't done much with the bat so far, hitting .231 with no extra-base hits over 31 plate appearances through 11 games. The second baseman has added three RBI, three runs scored and a 5:3 BB:K. Frazier is seeing a bit less than a strong-side platoon role at the keystone -- he has sat in favor of Nick Loftin against a couple of right-handed hitters, making the position more of a 50-50 split early in the campaign. Frazier could see his role reduced further once Michael Massey (back), who has been on a rehab assignment since Friday, is activated from the injured list.