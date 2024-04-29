Frazier is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Blue Jays.

Frazier will head to the bench after he had been included in the lineup for each of the past six games while making three starts at designated hitter and one apiece at second base and in left field and right field. The Royals could look to keep Frazier in a super-utility role in order to maximize his playing time, but he'll likely have to improve upon his .535 OPS if he's to stick in the lineup on a regular basis moving forward.