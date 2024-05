Frazier is out of the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Angels.

The lefty-hitting Frazier will sit for a second straight game with the Angels sending out southpaw Patrick Sandoval for Sunday's series finale. Michael Massey will start at second base while Nelson Velazquez serves as the Royals' designated hitter Sunday. Frazier is slashing .188/.309/.250 with one home run and eight RBI over 94 plate appearances this season.