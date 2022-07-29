Mitchell went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Phillies.

Mitchell has started six consecutive games out of the All-Star break, going 6-for-22 with three RBI and four runs scored. The Pirates have several options in the outfield, but so long as Jack Suwinski remains in the minors and Jake Marisnick (toe) is sidelined, Mitchell should have a relatively clear path to playing time. Across 118 plate appearances this season, Mitchell has maintained a .216/.254/.342 line with three home runs, 10 runs scored and 10 RBI.