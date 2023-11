Mitchell signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Wednesday and received an invitation to major-league spring training, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Mitchell spent the vast majority of 2023 with the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate, slashing .261/.333/.414 with 55 RBI across 316 plate appearances. With a .626 OPS across 237 major-league plate appearances in his career, Mitchell's role with San Diego will likely be limited to organizational depth.