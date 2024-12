The White Sox signed Mitchell to a minor-league contract Sunday that includes an invitation to spring training, Aram Leighton of Just Baseball reports.

Mitchell spent the entirety of the 2024 campaign at Triple-A El Paso in the Padres organization, slashing .277/.359/.512 with 22 home runs and 12 stolen bases. Slated to turn 26 in March, Mitchell will compete for a reserve outfielder role in Chicago.