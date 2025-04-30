Mitchell signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Tuesday.
Mitchell was released by the White Sox on Saturday after putting up a .259 OPS in 27 plate appearances at Triple-A Charlotte. He'll now get another chance in the Giants organization, but they'll bump him down to Double-A Richmond in an effort to jumpstart his bat against lower-level competition. Even if he finds a groove offensively, he doesn't project as anything more than minor-league depth for his new club.
