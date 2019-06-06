Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Across-the-board production in win
Polanco went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and two stolen bases in a 7-4 win over Atlanta on Wednesday.
The steals were his first and second of the season, marking just the second time since 2015 he's swiped multiple bags in the same game. Polanco entered Wednesday's tilt batting .160 in his last 50 at-bats. With fellow outfielder Corey Dickerson (shoulder) expected back soon, Polanco will need to keep hitting or risk losing at-bats. He's 1-for-7 with a homer and two RBI against Thursday's starter Mike Foltynewicz.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waiver Wire and Wednesday Winners/Losers
Chris Towers names five to add, plus winners and losers from Wednesday's action, including...
-
Prospects: What to do with Hiura, Robert
How soon before we see Keston Hiura again? Is there any chance we see Luis Robert? Scott White...
-
Kimbrel a sure thing?
Hasty build-ups following delayed signings haven't always turned out so well for the pitchers...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings says he still agrees with Scott White's "sell high" take on Austin Riley, and...
-
Trade Mailbag: How to move Ramirez
Jose Ramirez is one of the more confounding players in Fantasy in 2019. We've got a few deals...
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
Scott White shares his trade values for each of the top 200 in Head-to-Head points leagues,...