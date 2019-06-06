Pirates' Gregory Polanco: Across-the-board production in win

Polanco went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and two stolen bases in a 7-4 win over Atlanta on Wednesday.

The steals were his first and second of the season, marking just the second time since 2015 he's swiped multiple bags in the same game. Polanco entered Wednesday's tilt batting .160 in his last 50 at-bats. With fellow outfielder Corey Dickerson (shoulder) expected back soon, Polanco will need to keep hitting or risk losing at-bats. He's 1-for-7 with a homer and two RBI against Thursday's starter Mike Foltynewicz.